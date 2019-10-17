Friday Morning: LIVE Auction

Who do you think does the best auctioneer impression, Mandy, PT or Greg Thunder?

Friday morning might be your only chance to find out. Plus, they're doing it for a great cause.

In case you haven't heard, Country 4 A Cause is completely SOLD OUT. The Wolfpack showed a crazy amount of support for the event and the Jane Brattain Breast Center. We cannot begin to thank you enough!

Friday morning we are auctioning off FRONT ROW SEATS + Meet and Greets with every single Country 4 A Cause artist! Proceeds benefit the Jane Brattain Breast Center.

Listen to The Wolf Wake Up Crew on Friday morning at 8 CST to get in on the auction action. No paddle required.

