Friday Morning: LIVE Auction

Bid on Front Row Seats + Meet and Greets

October 17, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Categories: 
Station

Who do you think does the best auctioneer impression, Mandy, PT or Greg Thunder? 

Friday morning might be your only chance to find out. Plus, they're doing it for a great cause. 

In case you haven't heard, Country 4 A Cause is completely SOLD OUT. The Wolfpack showed a crazy amount of support for the event and the Jane Brattain Breast Center. We cannot begin to thank you enough! 

Friday morning we are auctioning off FRONT ROW SEATS + Meet and Greets with every single Country 4 A Cause artist! Proceeds benefit the Jane Brattain Breast Center. 

Listen to The Wolf Wake Up Crew on Friday morning at 8 CST to get in on the auction action. No paddle required. 

Take 102.9 The Wolf on-the-go with the Radio.com app. 

Tags: 
C4AC
Country 4 A Cause