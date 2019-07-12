102.9 the Wolf's 'Sexy Tracks for the Wolfpack'

We asked, and you delivered.

Recently we learned that a A "pelvic healthcare company" called Kegel 8 created what they call the ulitmate FOREPLAY list; on it were songs from primarily R&B and Hip-Hop artists and we were perplexed by that. Not one country song made the list. Can you believe it?

So we asked the WOLFPACK, what country song must be on your sexy time playlist?

These were the top 10:

Chase Rice, "Ride" Eric Church, "Like a Wrecking Ball" Jason Aldean, "Burnin' it Down" Luke Bryan, "Strip it Down" Chris Young, "Gettin' You Home" Florida Georgia Line, "Talk You Out of It" Lee Brice, "Rumor" Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Me" Dierks Bently, "Come a Little Closer" Josh Turner, "Your Man"

We took all these songs and more and put them in one playlist for you, just hit play.