11-Year-Old Boy Creates #ElPasoChallenge to Honor El Paso Shooting Victims

If the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas have left you feeling hurt, angry and confused, you're not alone. It's during times like these where we often ask ourselves, "what can WE do to help?"

11-year-old Ruben Martinez III has come up with an answer.

According to the Huffington Post, Ruben, who's from El Paso, came up with the #ElPasoChallenge after talking to his mom about ways that he can honor the people who were killed in his hometown.

In a Facebook post, Ruben's mom shared his idea, saying,

"Purpose: To honor the people who got killed in our city. How: I’ll challenge each person in El Paso to do 20 good deeds for each other. Examples: mow someone’s lawn, visit a nursing home, pay for someone’s lunch or dinner, donate to families in need, write someone a letter and tell them how great they are, hold the door for everyone, comfort someone when they are sad or stressed, take flowers to someone in the hospital, leave a dollar on the vending machine for the next person, and any other random act of kindness.”

While Ruben says it's for local residents in El Paso, it's highly encouraged for all of us to participate; and while the original challenge was for 20 good deeds to honor each life lost, the death toll has risen to 22, so feel free to do even more.