13 Wonderfully Satisfying Things About Winter

Looks like winter is sticking around for a little while longer, so we might as well try to appreciate the little things that make it so wonderfully and surprisingly satisfying.

These are the 13 most satisfying things about winter:

1. kicking snow out of your wheel wells

2. table top snow cakes

3. a beautifully shoveled driveway

4. hitting someone with a snowball

5. when you turn on your car wipers and it removes the snow from your windshield the first time

6. when the snow perfectly covers the tree branches

7. a fresh blanket of snow that covers a yard untouched by kids and animals

8. as annoying and dangerous as they can be, the perfect row of ice dams

9. can't

10. think

11. of

12. anymore

13. when it's over