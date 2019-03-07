37 Things to Do Indoors While Mother Nature Reminds Us That She Hates Us
We're officially ready to be snowed in.
With another round of snow expected to hit Minnesota this weekend, it's time to sit down with the fam' and discuss calmly and rationally how you plan to spend your time being snowed in together. Doing this in advance should really help in preventing all of you from wanting to theoretically kill one another because you've already spent way too much time cooped up in doors.
If you're already having a hard time coming up with something to do, here's a list to inspire you. Special thanks to the Wyoming Police Department who came up with the idea to put this list together; they even came up with the headline.
Attention @BuzzFeed can you please write an article titled ‘37 indoor things to do while Mother Nature reminds us that she hates us’.— Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) March 7, 2019
Here are 37 things to do indoors while mother nature reminds us that she hates us:
1. watch Netflix
2. drink wine
3. build a pillow fort
4. sew
5. reorganize your room
6. go through you crap in the basement
7. have a tea party with the kids
8. throw an underpants dance in your living room...or just have a dance party
9. take a long, hot bath
10. play board games
12. bake, bake, bake, bake, bake (to the tune of Rihanna's "Work")
13. watch old movies
14. snuggle with your puppy
15. stock up on fireball and coors light and just wait it out
16. read...it can be a book or on your phone
17. nap so hard that when you wake up you have no idea what day or time it is
18. do some laundry
19. get caught up on chores
20. clean out your inbox
21. Plan your escape
22. speaking of planning, maybe it's time to plan a vacation
23. workout
24. clean out the DVR
25. binge watch Game of Thrones so you're caught up by the series finale in April
26. check out a new series on Hulu, Netflix or Amazon Prime
27. drink heavily and do some online shopping
28. spend the day in denial by wearing your summer clothes and drinking summery drinks
29. Go Marie Kondo on at least 2 of your rooms
30. make it a spa day
31. finish a home project that you started 6 months ago
32. see how creative you can get with the food that's in your fridge and see who can come up with the best recipe/meal
33. learn how to do something new by watching YouTube videos
34. play table top bags and drink beer...a lot of it
35. speaking of drinking games...beer pong
36. play cards
37. make a baby?