7-Year-Old Wisconsin Girl With Inoperable Brain Tumor Wants Cards from Your Dog

If you have a dog, think about how much joy that four-legged furry friend brings into your life every single day...and you're healthy.

Now, imagine how much joy those adorable little pups bring into the lives of little kids who are fighting for their life.

That's exactly what 7-year-old Emma Mertens needs.

According to Good Morning America, Emma has an inoperable brain tumor and the only she's asked for is "Get Well" cards from your dogs.

If you could take a few minutes out of your day to send this sweet girl a card from your dog, you can write to her at:

Emma Mertens

P.O. Box 230

Hartland, WI 53029

Emma also has a GoFundMe account here.