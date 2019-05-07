8 Places Teachers Can Enjoy Freebies and Discounts for Teacher Appreciation Week

This week is teacher appreciation week and lots of restaurants want to show some love to educators with discounts, deals, and free food.

Here are some of the best offers, according to USA Today, for teachers happening all week. Some deals vary by location, so call ahead to confirm.

Bruegger’s Bagels - All teachers can get a free medium coffee with any purchase and valid ID now through Friday.

Chipotle - They’re having a BOGO offer for teachers, faculty, and other school staff today (Tuesday) from 3pm to close. The deal is good for burritos, bowls, salads, and tacos for in-restaurant orders.

Cici’s - Teachers and school staff who come in today with a valid school ID and this coupon can get a free adult buffet.

McDonald’s: Not a nationwide deal, but RetailMeNot reports some McDonald’s are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All teachers get a buy-one-get-one offer Monday through Sunday, May 12.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers - From 6pm to 9pm this evening, teachers and faculty get one free Box Combo when they flash that current school ID.

Sonic Drive-In - Use the code TEACHERS when ordering on the Sonic app from now through May 31st to get a free Route 44 drink or slush. The fast food chain says this deal is for teachers and “those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does.”

Sky Zone: Participating locations are giving out free jump tickets to teachers and tickets for free jumping to family members. Find locations and look for offers at www.skyzone.com.

If you're not a teacher but you or your child has a favorite, maybe pick them up a gift card to one of these participating restaurants and send it to school in a nice "Thank you" card.