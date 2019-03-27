An Adults Only All-Inclusive Resort Is Now Open for Business and You Don't Even Need a Passport

When I got married seven years ago, it was at an all-inclusive resort in Puerto Vallarta. We thought that because it was a Hard Rock resort that the chances of children there would be very limited, but we were wrong.

Not that there's anything wrong with children being at an all-inclusive resort, it just killed the vibe as we were trying to enjoy some adult time together.

That's no longer going to be a concern if you plan on vacationing in the Florida Keys.

According to Fox 32, a first of it's kind, adults only; all-inclusive resort is officially open for business.

The Bungalows Key Largo is described as an island oasis with botanical gardens, waterfront bungalows, yoga and Florida inspired food offerings; and an added bonus- it's adults only and the minimum check in age is 21.

Interested? Of course you are! You'll want to book now, because they're offering rates from $399 per person with a minimum 2 night stay. For more information, click here.