Are Emoji License Plates Coming to Minnesota?

Earlier this morning, as I was dusting the snow off the back of my car, I couldn't help but notice that the tabs on my Illinois license plate are about to expire on March 1st.

As excited as I was to move back home, you'd think I would've gotten my Minnesota driver's license and plates by now, but I just haven't had the time.

If I wait long enough, maybe emoji license plates will make their way to Minnesota.

According to NewsBytes they're actually becoming a thing in Australia. On March 1st, residents in Queensland can put an emoji on their car. Unfortunately it can't be an emoji of choice, but there will be a total of five options: the lol face, the winking smile, the cool sunglasses, the heart eyes, and the normal smiling face; but you can only pick one.

If this ever became a thing in Minnesota and you could pick any emoji you want, which one would you pick?