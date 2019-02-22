This Bad Park Job Note is the Most Minnesota Nice Thing You'll See All Day

Parking in the winter in Minnesota is kind of like driving in it; depending on how much snow there is, it's really hard to tell where you are on the road. With that said, if you're park job is a little off, it might not be 100% your fault. Well, that, or you just don't care.

But, if you are one of those that don't care and you end up parking on the sidewalk, you might just get a "thank you" note like this one.

In their defense, maybe they couldn't see it because it was covered in snow?

Reddit user, RexFu, who found the note and shared it on the Minneapolis thread, says, "The Minnesota Nice is real."