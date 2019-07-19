The Best and Biggest Beards in the Metro Prepare for the Blue Ribbon Beard Bonanza

Fans of the follically blessed, rejoice!

The Isanti County Fair is proud to host it's first annual "Blue Ribbon Beard Bonanza," a competition that celebrates the fashionably unshaven in eight different categories.

According to Aaron Berg, the competition's founder and organizer, men, women and even kids will be participate in one of the following:

Mustache - A mustache is composed of facial hair above the upper lip. This category will include both Natural and Styled Mustaches.

Kids Craft - Kids are welcome to create, craft, paint or design a beard using whatever they can come up with. Kids Craft Beards can be constructed at home or on site.

Partial Beard - A partial beard is any facial hair that is neither a full beard nor a mustache. Some examples: Triple Point (“Musketeer”), Goatee, Sideburns/Mutton Chops, Horseshoe Mustache, Alaskan Whaler.

Full Beard (Less than 6 inches) - A full beard consists of hair on the upper and lower lip, the chin, the cheeks, and the sideburns, without any natural or shaven gap. Lengths are measured from the bottom of the lower lip.

Whiskerina - Create a beard and mustache using realistic looking hairs or materials of different types to be more artistic look.

Full Beard (Greater than 6 inches) - A full beard consists of hair on the upper and lower lip, the chin, the cheeks, and the sideburns, without any natural or shaven gap. Lengths are measured from the bottom of the lower lip.

Free Style - Free design and styling of the beard. All full beards that do not qualify for other categories may compete in this category. Styling aids allowed.

Best Bearded Veteran - A special addition to the Blue Ribbon Beard Bonanza!!! Any competitor who served in any branch of the armed forces will be eligible. Just check the Veteran Box on the registration form. Compete in any of the facial hair categories and then stick around for a people’s choice Best Bearded Veteran

Mandy from the Wolf Wake Up Crew will also be in attendance and she might even compete in the Whiskerina category.

If you'd like to compete yourself, the event takes place on July 27th at the Isanti County Fair; walk-ups will be allowed and registration will open up at 3 P.M. with the event starting at 4 P.M.