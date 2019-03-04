Blaine Mom Issues Emotional Warning to Parents After Daughter Was Targeted in Kidnapping Scam

Imagine you're sitting in the drive-thru, waiting to get lunch for your children and you get a phone call from a number you don't recognize.

Most days you'd typically let it go to voicemail, assuming it's just another robo-call; but today you decided to pick up. After about 10 seconds into the phone call that's when you started to wish it was a bill collector or someone trying to sell you insurance, those kinds of calls are easy to disconnect from; but Brandy Baker-Zenk couldn't hang up, because when she answered her unidentified number, the man on the other end of the phone claimed that he had her daughter.

And what happened next is something you only read about in the news...somewhere else...not here. Brandy described the entire ordeal on Facebook in this emotional video that she shared, warning parents about the kidnapping scam.

When I messaged Brandy about the video, she said the most important thing to her is to bring awareness to these calls and for parents not to fear them.