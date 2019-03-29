Blake Shelton Debuts New Single "God's Country"

How talented is Blake Shelton? From being our favorite judge on The Voice to covering an iconic song by a music legend, to one of the most talented performers out there... seriously, this guy can do it all.

Related: Watch Blake Shelton Honor Elvis Presley

His latest song, "God's Country," was released earlier today. The track is expected to be lead single off his upcoming album. While no firm date has been discussed yet for Shelton's twelfth studio album, it'll be his first release since 2017's Texoma Shore. According to Billboard, the forthcoming album was written by the likes of Devin Dawson, HARDY, and others.