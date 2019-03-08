Bloomington Family Makes the Most of Winter With Impressive Igloo

Prepare to be amazed, because a family in Bloomington has just set the bar pretty high when it comes to making the most of winter with something straight out of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival with their incredible igloo!

WCCO shared the awe-inspiring images on their Facebook page and I'm officially jealous that I don't have the time, energy or talent to build something that I would pay a cover charge to sit in.

I mean, wow.

Kevin and Anna Kirlin told WCCO that they used food coloring for the ice blocks and the fire pit is just the icing on the igloo; pun intended.

Anyone want to come over and help me make one?