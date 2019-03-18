Brad Paisley Surprises Fans with Coffee Shop Performance

The attendance for a recent Brad Paisley performance checked in at about 150 people. That’s all a coffee shop in The Woodlands, TX can hold.

The “Last Time for Everything” singer surprised java drinkers at a place owned by one of his friends. According to the Houston Chronicle, Chad Gauntt introduced Paisley as “Bradley Douglas” - his first and middle name.

"It was supposed to be a secret,” Gauntt said. “I have 15 employees. I think every single employee told about 10 people.”

Paisley performed some of his biggest hits for the intimate audience, before returning to familiar surroundings the next night at the Houston Rodeo. More than 70,000 fans packed NRG Stadium to hear the country music star.