Brantley Gilbert + Lindsay Ell Share New Music Video

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell have shared a new music video for their powerful ballad, “What Happens in a Small Town.”

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Rhett, Brantley Gilbert, and More Name the Future of Country

Both artists appear in the clip for the track on which Gilbert sings about breaking up with someone who you keep running into.

“Friday night bleachers, Sunday pews / Ain't a county line mile without a memory of you / Every whisper, every room, I walk in / Every time the bartender fills it up again.”

The single was first released in December. Gilbert co-wrote it with Brock Berryhill, Josh Dunn, and Rhett Akins. He said Ell brought exactly what was needed to the track.

“This song builds and burns,” Gilbert said. “It really has that want for someone you can’t have, and having to live in all the places they are. I wanted to have someone on the record who could match those feelings, to really push the song. It’s not just any female singer who makes sense, and we knew that. But Lindsay is a whole other kind of artist, and she understands that power.”