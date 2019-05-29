Chris Stapleton's Wife Reveals the Sex of The Couple's Newborn

The balance of power is leaning heavily in one direction in the Stapleton family. For the first time, the “Parachute” singer and his wife, Morgane, have revealed that their newborn is a boy.

“Sweet boy... It’s hard (to) believe almost a month has already gone by,” wrote Morgane on social media while sharing a new picture. Time flies faster than I ever thought imaginable. My heart is so full!”

The couple’s fifth child was born on Mother’s Day. The Stapleton’s now have four boys and a girl. They’ve decided to keep their family life out of the public eye, and as with their first four children, they’re not revealing the name of their newest addition.

Chris Stapleton will be taking his hits on the road this summer and into the fall. He kicks off a tour on July 9th in Allentown, PA and has dates scheduled through November 2nd in Louisville. Check out the full schedule here.