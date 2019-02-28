Dierks Bentley's Daughter Flosses During Performance With Dad

Dierks Bentley’s daughter, Evie, has been known to join him on-stage to perform, and the experience is apparently making her more comfortable in front of a crowd.

The 10-year-old spread her wings a bit during a duet of “Travelin’ Light” at Bentley’s Nashville show last week. Evie did some impromptu ‘flossing,” which is what 10-year-olds do these days. Check it out in the video above.

Bentley is in the middle of his Burning Man Tour. It runs through the end of the summer. And in case you missed it, watch Bentley cool off with tour mates Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes as they all got ready to hit the road.