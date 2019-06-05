Harmonies Shine When LOCASH Performs Two Songs From 'Brothers'

When Preston Brust and Chris Lucas unplug and sit down and play, the essence of where they are in their career is immediately apparent. The duo that make up LOCASH treated a RADIO.COM audience to exclusive live performances of two songs from their new album Brothers.

Harmonies shine when Brust and Lucas strip down “God Thing” and “One Big Country Song” in an intimate setting. The chemistry that is a product of the tight bond the two share and wrote about on the new LP is apparent.

“It’s a lot of comradery,” Brust told us. “The relationship that Chris and I have through all milestones and the miles that we’ve logged; just the journey, and finding out that we’re more than just buddies – we’re brothers.”

LOCASH spent more than two years crafting Brothers into 11 concise tracks of varying emotions. The album is available now everywhere.