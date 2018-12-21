Florida Georgia Line Drop "People Are Different"
The plea for acceptance and diversity to appear on upcoming album
Can’t we all just get along? That’s the message behind the brand new Florida Georgia Line song that was just released.
“People Are Different” is a slow, acoustic guitar-based ballad and urges listeners to: “Walk down a street and smile at a stranger / Heart on your sleeve and love thy neighbor / No matter what shape, no matter what color / Break bread instead of fighting each other.”
The song will appear on Florida Georgia Line’s fourth studio album, Can't Say I Ain't Country, which is set to be released on February 15th. That’s five days after Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will find out if they won the GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha.