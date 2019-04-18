Jake Owen Goes Acoustic for Heartbreaking Ballad "In It"

Jake Owen’s brokenhearted ballad “In It” gets the acoustic treatment on a new live version he performed for Vevo.

The country star is in his element with just his trademark voice and acoustic guitar telling the story of a love he’s ready to let go.

“You ain't got to call, you ain't got to write / If the lonely gets you dialin' for my voice one night / 'Cause you miss hearin' it, I'll try not to have a tear in it.”

The original version of “In It” can be found on Owen’s new album Greetings From...Jake. It also produced the top ten songs “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” and “Down to the Honkytonk.”