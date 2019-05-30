Jon Pardi Details New Album 'Heartache Medication'

Jon Pardi’s forthcoming third studio album includes a collaboration with Lauren Alaina that was co-written by Eric Church and Miranda Lambert, among others.

Pardi has released the cover art and track listing for Heartache Medication, which is also the title of the first single that was recently released.

Really proud of this album! Naming it #HeartacheMedication after the title track itself. Can't wait for y'all to hear it in full when it comes out Sept. 27!! -- #herebeforeyouknowit pic.twitter.com/UYAKzUwY9J — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) May 29, 2019

Pardi says he cowrote much of the album while enlisting the help of some of Nashville's best songwriters. He invited the media to his home to unveil the details.

“I named it Heartache Medication because it talks about sad topics, but it makes you feel good at the same time,” Pardi told the group as reported by Billboard. “I’m really proud of it. I’m really proud of all the session players, the songwriters that delivered great songs."

Jon Pardi - Heartache Medication - Track Listing:

1. “Old Hat” (Jeff Hyde, Matt Jenkins and Ryan Tyndell)

2. “ Heartache Medication” (Jon Pardi, Barry Dean and Natalie Hemby)

3. “Nobody Leaves A Girl Like That” (Bart Butler, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary)

4. “Ain't Always The Cowboy” (Brandon Kinney and Josh Thompson)

5. “Me And Jack” (Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins, Bart Butler and Luke Laird)

6. “Don't Blame It On Whiskey (Featuring Lauren Alaina)” (Eric Church, Michael Heeney, Luke Laird and Miranda Lambert)

7. “Tied One On” (Bart Butler, Chase McGill and Jamie Paulin)

8. “Oughta Know That” (Jon Pardi, Bart Butler and Luke Laird)

9. “Tequila Little Time” (Jon Pardi, Rhett Akins and Luke Laird)

10. “Buy That Man A Beer” (Clint Daniels, Justin Lantz and John Pierce)

11. “Call Me Country” (Jon Pardi, Bart Butler and Driver Williams)

12. “Just Like Old Times” (Jon Pardi, Jeff Hyde and Michael Heeney)

13. “Love Her Like She's Leaving” (Bart Butler, Dean Dillon and Jessie Jo Dillon)

14. “Starlight” (Jon Pardi, Bart Butler and Jeffrey Steele)