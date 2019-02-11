Kacey Musgraves Releases Video for "Rainbow" Then Wins 4 GRAMMYs

Kacey Musgraves is striking while the iron is hot. The country star released a new video for her heartfelt song "Rainbow" then performed it on the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards. It’s the last song on Golden Hour, which won Album of the Year and Best Country Album last night. Musgraves also won Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies.”

The video for the piano-based “Rainbow” shows Musgraves observing various people going through tough times – from an exhausted young mother to a man struggling with alcohol dependence as she sings: “Well the sky is finally open, the rain and wind stopped blowin', but you're stuck out in the same old storm again.”

Musgraves doesn’t have much time to polish her GRAMMYs. Her oh, what a world: tour continues tomorrow night in Phoenix and keeps her on the road all the way into September with some short breaks along the way.