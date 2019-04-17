Kelsea Ballerini Brought to Tears as Carrie Underwood Inducts Her Into Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry has a new member. Kelsea Ballerini was inducted by Carrie Underwood into the Nashville institution during a joyous and tearful ceremony last night.

After walking onto the stage with the trophy in-hand, Underwood showered Ballerini with praise.

“I want to thank (The Opry) for asking this talented, incredible, smart, sweet, beautiful woman to be a member,” Underwood said.

Ballerini started to tear up, before Underwood continued.

“You have accomplished so much in your career, and you will undoubtedly accomplish infinite amounts more in your career and in your life.”

Related: Carrie Underwood Wants to Meet Deaf Girl Who Signed Her Song

The two stars embraced after Underwood finished her glowing introduction. Composing herself while the crowd gave her a standing ovation, Ballerini joked about finding something eloquent to say.

“I just want to say that it’s so nice and comforting to know that no matter where life takes me and no matter if the radio stops playing me tomorrow - whatever happens, I can always come here and I can always play country music,” Ballerini said.

It's OFFICIAL! The newest member of the Grand Ole #Opry is @KelseaBallerini, with an induction by @carrieunderwood! pic.twitter.com/5sf5vAHzJn — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) April 17, 2019

The “Legends” singer was invited to join the Opry by Little Big Town during a duet on-stage last month. Ballerini is a two-time GRAMMY nominee and is now the youngest current Opry member at the age of 25.