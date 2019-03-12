Maren Morris Performs "GIRL" on 'Fallon'

Maren Morris performed her empowering new single “GIRL’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Rising above her five piece band with a white Les Paul strapped around her neck, Morris delivered vocals just as earnestly as they were recorded on the sophomore album that means such much to her.

Morris told RADIO.COM earlier this year that she wanted “GIRL” to be the first single released on the album of the same name because she had something to say.

“I wanted to start 2019 off with a song of mine that was sort of a statement, but not a preachy statement," Morris explained. "I wanted it to mean something where it wasn’t talking down to someone, it was empowering them."

Morris is nominated for Female Artist of the year at the 54th ACM Awards. The ceremony will broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 7th.