New Details About 'Sopranos' Prequel Movie

Yes, Tony Soprano will be a character in The Many Saints of Newark – the upcoming Sopranos prequel movie.

Series creator David Chase told Deadline that the film will focus on the mob’s origins in Newark, New Jersey in the 1970s.

“The movie will deal with the tensions between the blacks and whites at the time, and Tony Soprano will be part of this, but as a kid,” Chase said. “The mafia was very polished at that time, how they dressed and what they did. These weren’t guys who wore tracksuits, back then.”

The 2013 death of James Gandolfini, who played Soprano in the immensely popular HBO series that debuted 20 years ago, made the idea of a sequel almost impossible. Chase said he’s also not sure a prequel is the right thing to do, but that he’s interested in exploring the time and place where he spent part of his own childhood.

Alessandro Nivola will play a major role in The Many Saints of Newark as Dickie Moltisanti. He was the father of Soprano’s protégé, Christopher. Filming is expected to begin sometime this year after the rest of the cast is lined up.