Randy Travis Releasing Memoir

One of country music’s early stars is getting ready to tell his sometimes tumultuous story. Randy Travis will delve into the highs and lows of his career with his new book Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life.

Travis turned an early love of the guitar into a decades of professional success that included 20 studio albums, 50 charting singles and 7 GRAMMY wins. The “Deeper Than the Holler” singer has also dealt with his share of challenges including a divorce and a debilitating stroke.

“I didn’t really feel I had a book to write until I stood on the distant shore and looked back over the ripples my life has made — on myself and on others,” Travis said in a statement. “My songs were the stories of my life and I learned from those who listened, they were theirs too — my fans inspired me and continue to do so.”

Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life will be available May 14th.