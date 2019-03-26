Brunch Just Got Cheaper, Better and Boozier With Aldi's Pineapple Mimosas

Brunch babes on a budget and boating beauties, your Sunday Fundays are about to get a lot better...and cheaper because one of my favorite discount supermarket chains is putting a sweet twist on a brunch favorite- the mimosa.

According to Delish, Aldi's $9 mimosas were such a big hit last year that they've decided to give it a makeover just in time for Spring by adding some pineapple. The pineapple version, which is the size of a full wine bottle, will make it's debut on April 3rd for just $8.99- which is how much it will cost you for one orange mimosa at your favorite brunch spot. Ca-ching!

Just a heads up though, you might want to stock up on a boat load of bottles, not just for long, summer days on the boat, but because these are going to fly off the shelves and will probably only be available for a few weeks.