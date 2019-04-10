Budweiser's Tribute to Dwayne Wade Made Me Ugly Cry and I'm Not Even a Basketball Fan

I have two favorite quotes that I strive to live my life by, "Be strong, you never know who you are inspiring," and "be the person you want to have you in your life;" it's my mission to inspire and encourage at least one person a day to want to be the best version of themselves or to chase after their dreams.

If I ever feel like I'm not doing a good job at accomplishing those things, I'll just re-watch this Budweiser ad that pays tribute to retiring NBA star Dwayne Wade, for inspiration.

According to SB Nation, Wade has been collecting players' jerseys all season long to put on his wall, but there were 5 more he needed to add to the collection' he just had no idea who they were coming from; so they surprised him mid-court at American Airlines Arena and that's where he came face-to-face with five people whose lives have forever been changed by his actions of the court.

Video of Budweiser | This Bud’s For 3 | Dwyane Wade

Are you crying? Because I'm still crying, and I'm not even a basketball fan; just a fan of being a good person.