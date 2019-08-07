Bulletproof Backpacks Are Now at the Top of the Back-to-School Shopping List

Years ago, back-to-school shopping was one of the most highly anticipated activities at the end of each summer.

Running up and down the aisles of the store to pick out colorful folders, three-ring binders and even clothes was the next best thing to Christmas; and the backpack you spent hours selecting was the stocking to put it all in. It was stylish, yet functional and it said a lot about who you were as a kid.

But that was then, and this is now; when buying a backpack, function is more important now more than ever over fashion, and it's not just about how heavy of a load it can carry. According to NBC, protecting your child from gunfire is now a top priority for parents who have growing concerns over the recent shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, and sales are on the rise.

Tuffypacks, which makes bulletproof inserts for backpacks say their sales are up 200%, and Bullet Blocker say their sales have doubled.

OfficeMax, Office Depot and Kmart are among the retailers who are selling them.

If you can find one in stock, it will cost you $119.95.