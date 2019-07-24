Busch "Latte" Is Finally a Real Thing and 30 Racks Are Coming to Minnesota

Ahhhh Schhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhiz!

Busch drinkers be proud, because this is solid proof that when you ask, you shall receive.

According to Whiskey Riff and the Busch Beer Facebook page, they are finally releasing a "cold brew" that's affectionately called, you guessed it, Busch Latte.

The 30 racks will be sold in for a limited time in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Minnesota, of course.

Busch says to start looking for them in your liquor store coolers early August.