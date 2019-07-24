Busch "Latte" Is Finally a Real Thing and 30 Racks Are Coming to Minnesota
July 24, 2019
Ahhhh Schhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhiz!
Busch drinkers be proud, because this is solid proof that when you ask, you shall receive.
According to Whiskey Riff and the Busch Beer Facebook page, they are finally releasing a "cold brew" that's affectionately called, you guessed it, Busch Latte.
You asked for it, and it’s finally here. #BuschLatte pic.twitter.com/pgDAHHl9EG— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) July 22, 2019
The 30 racks will be sold in for a limited time in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Minnesota, of course.
Busch says to start looking for them in your liquor store coolers early August.