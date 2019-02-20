Can You Have An Addiction to Country Concerts?
Fomo could be the driving force behind one Minnesota woman's addiction to concerts.
February 20, 2019
Recently a member of the Wolf Pack confessed on her Facebook page that she has a serious issue with spending way too much on concerts; attending atleast 30 to 40 a year. It's gotten so out of hand that she's tried to constrain herself, but she just can't help but buy more tickets. Greg, Mandy and PT wanted to find out more about how she became addicted and why.