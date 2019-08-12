Champlin 'Wine Mom' Goes Viral After Drunk Texting Cops About Liking Men in Uniform

We've all been there- you've been out with your girlfriends, or maybe you're sitting at home alone with some Netflix, and you've had a little too much to drink. What do you do? You either text your ex (if your girlfriends haven't already taken away your phone), or you text the cops?

That's exactly what one "self-proclaimed suburban mom of two kiddos" did after she had a little too much wine and sent a drunk text to the "Champlin Police Facebook page with all her 2am thoughts!"

It was explained in explicit and comical detail on their Facebook page.

Maybe it was a dare?

Whoever she is, she sure sounds like a lot of fun.