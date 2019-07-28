A Continuous Country Christmas in July!

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas (in July)!

Listen to continuous Country on 102.9 The Wolf all week to find out if you've been naughty or nice. Who are we kidding, members of the WolfPack are probably on the naughty list, but we're giving you free concert tickets anyways. It is the holiday season after all!

Winner will each receive two tickets to Corcoran Country Daze and get hooked up with additional prizes. Those presents could be meet and greet passes for High Valley, Jon Pardi tickets, pit passes to see Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and more!

The Wolf is celebrating the holidays in July.

Bonus present to all of the WolfPack members, be on the look for our Christmas Card!