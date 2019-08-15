Coors Light Goes After Winos With 'Official Beer of Being Done Wearing a Bra' Campaign

Coors Light has always been known for their bright blue mountain tops and now, in hopes of attracting a younger female demo who prefer to drink wine over beer, they're giving those mountain tops an entirely new meaning.

According to More About Advertising, Coors Light has re-branded themselves as the "Official Beer for Being Done Wearing Your Bra." Which makes sense, because the first thing women want to do when they get home from work is take off their undergarments and relax with an ice cold adult beverage.

Video of The Official Beer of Being Done Wearing a Bra — :30

MAA says it's a very brave move, but will it work?

It's actually kind of genius considering that the commercial is tapping into a mostly left out demographic when it comes to beer.