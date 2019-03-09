Cottage Grove Teen Inspires Others to 'Live Your Life' with Powerful First Single

If it's one thing I've learned since moving back to the Twin Cities and immersing myself into the country format, it's that Minnesota is home to a lot of amazing up and coming country talent; and after spending the last five years in Northern Illinois (where you see very few artists and bands) , I am ready for a breath of fresh air from singers like Hailey James.

At just 15-years-old Hailey has already released her very first country single titled, "Live Your Life."

According to the South Washington County Bulletin, James recorded the song in Sartell, Minnesota, with producer and songwriter Greg Michael Huberty.

She tells the Bulletin that the recording took longer than expected because she didn't have any recording experience, but it came quite naturally to her and it was "very easy."

Which accurately describes how it is to listen to her beautifully powerful voice- it's simply very easy to close your eyes and listen to the drive and passion that she has in her songwriting.

Take a listen.

After attending the Midwest CMA Awards and getting a taste of what all of the possibilities are, Hailey plans do to a lot more touring in hopes of being nominated for her own award next year.

Hey Hailey, I think I might know a guy who can help with that. Wink wink.

I can't wait to hear what else she's working on and see her perform "Live Your Life" live.

"Live Your Life" is available on iTunes, Spotify and other digital music services.

Find out where you can see Hailey next here.