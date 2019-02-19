Facebook Fight: Delano Parents' School Drop Off Debacle
Don't be the parent who records your kid walking into school each day.
February 19, 2019
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Minneapolis, MN VIEW FULL FORECAST
17.2°
Partly Cloudy
HUMIDITY 65%
PRECIP. 0.00 IN
WIND East 2 MPH
Upcoming Events
21 Feb
Stars & Guitars Meat & Greet Raffle The Dog House Bar and Grill
27 Feb
Stars & Guitars Pre-Party! Mystic Lake Ballroom
27 Feb
2019 Stars & Guitars Mystic Lake Showroom
08 Mar
Dierks Bentley Burning Man Tour 2019 Amsoil Arena
14 Mar
Kip Moore Room To Spare Acoustic Tour State Theatre