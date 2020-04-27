Mom creates a COVID-19 time capsule workbook for kids

As we experience a whole new world of teaching, education, and keeping kids occupied while quarantining at home, mom Natalie Long has taken her online store to a new creative level, creating "time capsule" coloring workbooks for both kids and parents to share to capture this strange time in our lives.

According to her website, "We are all living through history and something I have said I wanted to do from the beginning is make a keepsake of this moment for us to look back on. I have saved newspapers and art work done by my kids, taken photos of all our days and kept a diary. BUT I have also been working on a "time capsule" work sheet for my daughter, son and I to fill out. This will be available as a FREE resource for any of my fans."

The workbook includes pages for your kids to capture their feelings through coloring with pages about "All About Me," "How I'm Feeling," and "What I'm Doing At Home" plus interview pages for both themselves and their parents.

The Time Capsule is available to download for free from Natalie's website.