Fish shares an easy way to keep kids entertained while on a budget

Grab a couple of common household items

July 22, 2020
Fish
Fish
Fish shows how to keep kids entertained at home with common items

Categories: 
Local

Here's an easy way to keep your kids entertained while you're stuck at home all day. You'll just need a few simple items...stuff you probably have laying around the house anyway.

Grab some cardboard (like, maybe, an empty case of beer?) and any long-handled toy (even a broom would work!). It definitely helps if you have a solid-surface floor like wood, but give it a try on the carpet, too...you never know!

