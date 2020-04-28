Parents confess to the weird things they caught their kids doing

Lots of parents are spending extra quality time with our kids right now (probably more then ever before!) so the folks over at Reddit got to talking about some of the weirdest things they have ever seen their kids do. Obviously kids doing weird stuff is normal, but some of these are just hilarious!

"When my son was about 4 he was playing in his playroom. I was on the couch and heard some sounds behind me (it was just us). So I turn and see my son looking up at the light fixtures and whispering. I ask what hes doing. His response: I'm asking all the lightbulbs in the house to not fall and kill you." -chargedunicornpeach

"When my son was about 3 years old, he liked to wash his eyebrows with my facial cleanser. Just the eyebrows. Wet, lather, rinse, repeat. He said it made them nice and soft." -darkpixie1

"Caught my 2 year old son licking the floor. He seemed really into it." -MotorizedDoucheCanoe

"My son loved taking a bite out of a new stick of butter. It was so strange and hilarious. I rarely saw him do it. I'd lift the lid to the butter dish see the bite taken out and nearly die laughing." -chesquayne

"So this was me. But I used to sniff mothballs as a kid. Idk why, I just thought they smelled nice. Nice enough to shove one so far up my nose that I had to be taken to the hospital to get it removed. I no longer like the smell of mothballs." -DurableDiction

