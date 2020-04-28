Reporter forgets to wear pants during his live-from-home on-camera report

Good Morning America viewers got a little "extra" on Tuesday when reporter Will Reeve inadvertently revealed what he was (not) wearing on his bottom half during a live-from-home report.

The report was about pharmacies using drones to help customers receive their medicine, and during the segment, Reeve appeared via video conference from his home dressed with a shirt and blazer, but as the screen split back to also show hosts Michael Strahan and Amy Robach, the on-screen graphics disappeared and revealed a "longer" visual of Reeve wearing ONLY his shirt and blazer.

The photo was taken, Tweeted and immortalized on the internet forever. When it caught the attention of Reeve himself, he replied, saying, "I HAVE ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible."

I have ARRIVED*



*in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Later in the day, Reeve Tweeted an explanation, saying, "Trying to be efficient, I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning. The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants."