Garth Brooks is Giving Professional Baseball a Try... for Charity

Country music legend Garth Brooks has officially reported to Spring Training.

Brooks is in Bradenton, Florida with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization for a few workouts and to celebrate 20 years of his Teammates for Kids foundation. The superstar started the organization 20 years ago to help support pediatric hospitals, sports and recreation for inner city kids, and educational opportunities for the less fortunate.

Our RADIO.COM Pittsburgh sports station, 93.7 The Fan, spoke with Garth after his workout yesterday.

Brooks is no rookie when it comes to the baseball diamond. He's actually been legitimately signed to the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, and Kansas City Royals... and he ain't too bad at the hot corner, either:

So @GarthBrooks just made me promise to show you only the good plays he made in taking grounders at third. Keeping my word, here it is: ;) #DKPS #Pirates pic.twitter.com/ACViPiPVew — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) February 11, 2019