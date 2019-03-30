Get Jacked, A Gym With a Sports Bar is Coming to West Saint Paul this Summer

"Meet me at the bar" is about to get an entirely new meaning when a sports bar and gym opens up in West Saint Paul this summer.

Very little is known about the business at this time, but a WSP resident was able to catch this advert next to a local car wash with a web address: www.sbgwsp.com.

Naturally, I went to the website to investigate further, but there isn't much info except for a short introduction that says, "Jay & Ruth's Sports Bar and Gym...Coming Summer 2019" along with a way for you to subscribe for updates.

Of course I subscribed, because I have questions. I need to know more about this dream collaboration. It's obvious that it combines two things that a lot of people love the most, but what will it look like? What will it offer? Classes? Squat racks? Yoga? More importanty, is this for real? Why did it take so long for someone to combine these two things? Tell me!

As soon as I know more, you'll know more too.