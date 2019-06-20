Granger Smith and His Wife Released a Video Tribute to Their Late Son

It's been a couple of weeks since we've heard from Granger Smith and his wife Amber; we can't even begin to imagine what they've been going through since they lost their son, River, so suddenly.

After taking some time to process everything and after going through all of your letters, comments and heartfelt thoughts, they've bravely released a touching, but heartbreaking video tribute to the little boy who brought so much joy into their lives.

In the video they open up about what they've been through, they thank the people who've reached out, and they talk about how they plan to move forward.

It's 27 minutes long, but when you get some time today or this weekend, please take some time to watch. It takes a lot of courage to share so much of their story with the rest of the world.

Video of Finding Light In Our Darkest Time

We're sending the Smith family our love, thoughts and prayers.