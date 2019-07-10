How to Watch Netflix at Work and Not Get Caught

So you just started watching the newest season of Stranger Things on Netflix and you don't want to stop.

The mistake you made is that you started watching it during the week, leaving you with very little time to squeeze in 4 episodes in one sitting because things like life and work get in the way.

But they don't have to; not anymore. Now you can watch your favorite Netflix shows at work and not have to worry about getting caught thanks to a new Google Chrome extension.

According to KSTP, the plug in is called "Netflix Hangouts" and it makes your computer screen look like you're on conference call, when you're actually watching a show.

To paint a picture for you, imagine you're looking at your computer screen; it's divided into 4 screens, 3 of which look like people you're talking to on your conference call, and the other, in the bottom right corner of the screen, is your show.

Here's how to use it:

It's simple to use:

1) Go to Netflix and start watching any show.

2) Click our extension icon and the hangout call will appear.

3) Watch Netflix