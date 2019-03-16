I Scream, You Scream, We're All Screaming for LG's Soft Serve Ice Cream Keurig Machine

Move over McDonald's, your soft serve machines that always seem to be out of order are about to have some serious competition.

According to Engadget, LG is WORKING ON coming out with the SnowWhite, a Keurig like machine that will serve not just ice cream, but other frozen desserts like gelato, sorbet and yogurt.

LG's SnowWhite is like a Keurig for ice cream https://t.co/N9I4TA4cdO pic.twitter.com/HyYF0Yy5EO — Engadget (@engadget) March 12, 2019

But don't go making room on your counter tops and coffee bars just yet. Engadget says that the SnowWhite is just a prototype and LG is basically just teasing us by showing us what kind of mad skills they have when it comes to making all of our dessert dreams come true.

Should it become a reality, the expected capabilities include: having your tasty treats ready in 2-5 minutes with the touch of the touch screen and it'll be self cleaning.