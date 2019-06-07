Jameson Rodgers: LIVE on The Wolf Stage

Tears. Unfollowing and then re-following on social media. Wine. Everyone handles a breakup differently.

Jameson Rodgers is no different. And, based off of the lyrics to "Some Girls" he has some experience with all of the above.

"Sometimes some girls make it easy on you. Some girls never do..."

You can hear "Some Girls" on 102.9 The Wolf and watch the video above of Rodgers performing the song LIVE on The Wolf Stage.

Click here to see more photos from Rodgers' appearance on The Wolf Stage.