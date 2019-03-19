Java Craving Burger King Customers Can Now Enjoy Unlimited Coffee for $5 a Month

I don't know how you feel about Burger King coffee, but if it's the amount of cream and sugar that really counts and if you love saving money, then BK's new coffee subscription is exactly what you need.

According to USA Today, Burger King is offering a whopper of a deal with their new coffee subscription; for just $5 a month, you can enjoy a daily cup of joe. If you do the math, you're paying 17 cents per cup, which is much better than paying their regular price of $1. Go five times and boom, the subscription has basically paid for itself....but you know you'll spend just a little more because you can't leave without those delicious, golden round hash browns.

All you need to gain access to the subscription is a download of the Burger King app.