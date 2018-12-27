Chase Rice Has An Adorable Niece
December 27, 2018
I have this weird thing with watching people open gifts and this is by far the cutest one I've seen! Chase Rice was in Florida over the holiday and his niece got a hat for Christmas that she says she can wear it when it snows... In Florida!? So cute, watch it below!
My niece Addie still winning awards with her reaction to opening presents. What a little stud. Merry Christmas y’all.
And for cuteness overload, here's a pic of Chase with Addie!
I’ve had my hair done, painted finger nails, been sung to, had a bowl of jelly beans like it’s cereal, been to church and now made a dipped Oreo with sprinkles. Merry Christmas Eve y’all.