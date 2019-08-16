KE-TO-M-G! Enlightened Just Launched Keto-Friendly Ice Cream

If you have a friend who's giving the Keto diet a try, be prepared for them to put the Facebook and Instagram pics of bacon, eggs and cheese on hold and watch them switch it up to Butter Pecan, Peanut Butter Fudge and Red Velvet.

According to Women's Health, the high-protein, low-calorie ice cream, Enlighten, has taken its frozen treat game to the next level with a *keto* ice cream line that fits your macros perfectly.

Check this out, For each new pint or bar, one serving size has less than 1 gram of sugar and only 1 gram of net carbs, and it’s made with real cream to help those keto fans out on getting those fat macros for ketosis. The ice cream is in ½ cup servings with about 200 calories each.

Here are the pint flavors:

Butter Pecan

Chocolate Glazed Donut

Coffee & Cream

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Mint Chocolate Chunk

Peanut Butter Fudge

Red Velvet

And the bars:

Dark Chocolate

Marshmallow Peanut Butter

Mint Chocolate Chip

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

If you're thinking about trying Keto, this could be enough to get your started; and if you don't do Keto, their original ice cream is amazing too.